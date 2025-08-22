Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Oriental Rail Infra rises after arm secures Rs 60-cr order from Ministry of Railways

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Oriental Rail Infrastructure rose 2.02% to Rs 179.35 after the company's material wholly owned unlisted subsidiary, Oriental Foundry (OFPL), has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 60 crore from the Ministry of Railways, Gov of India.

According to an exchange filing, the order includes the manufacture and supply of Constant Contact Side Bearers (CCSB) for Broad Gauge (BG) bogie wagons. This follows a tender issued by the Railways, with an estimated order value of approximately Rs 60 crore. The formal purchase order is expected to be issued by the authority in due course.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of several diversified railway products and items for Indian Railways and other related industries. Its products include seat & berths, recorn, compreg board & articles thereof, furniture & parts, coated upholstery fabric, plywood, phenolic resin & hardener, silicon foam, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.9% to Rs 5.37 crore despite an 18.5% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 140.21 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

