Sensex ends 123 pts higher; Nifty above 25,100

The key equity indices ended with minor gains today, buoyed by positive global trade developments. Optimism from Asian markets and encouraging signals from US-China trade negotiations in London lifted investor sentiment. The Nifty ended above the 25,100 level. Oil & gas, IT and pharma shares advanced, while PSU bank, FMCG and private bank shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 123.42 points or 0.15% to 82,515.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 37.15 points or 0.15% to 25,141.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,242 shares rose and 1,810 shares fell. A total of 128 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.47% to 13.67. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index rose 1.47% to 11,725.50. The index shed 0.08% in the past trading session. Oil India (up 6.8%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 4.34%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.37%), GAIL (India) (up 2.26%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.08%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 1.12%), Mahanagar Gas (up 1.11%), Reliance Industries (up 0.7%), Petronet LNG (up 0.45%) and Gujarat Gas (up 0.42%) advanced.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas (down 2.21%), Indraprastha Gas (down 1.38%) and Castrol India (down 1.3%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Tolins Tyres zoomed 9.83% after the company reported its highest-ever monthly production milestone of 816 metric tons (MT) in May 2025, driven by robust demand and improved plant efficiency. Shares of Sula Vineyards jumped 7.58%, while GM Breweries soared 10.10%, after the Maharashtra government announced a sharp hike in state excise duties, excluding wine and beer from the increase. The state hiked excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) by over 50%, a move that is expected to push retail prices up by more than 60%. Country liquor and imported premium liquor were not spared either, with their retail prices likely to rise by 14% and 25%, respectively.

Hilton Metal Forging hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced the successful manufacturing of forged railway wagon wheel sets. These sets have been inspected and approved by RITES, the Indian governments railway inspection agency. HCL Technologies jumped 3.13% after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) to deliver AI-driven infrastructure and enhance customer experience. Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) advanced 2.65% after the company, along with JV entities, announced the receipt of orders worth Rs 580 crore for both the domestic and export markets from leading OEMs. Onesource Specialty Pharma advanced 1.30% after the company announced a partnership with Sweden-based Xbrane Biopharma AB for manufacturing biosimilars for global markets.

Popular Vehicles and Services fell 1.33%. The firm has received a letter of intent from Maruti Suzuki India to establish a new independent True Value outlet for pre-owned vehicles in Bangalore, Karnataka. Waaree Energies jumped 1.61% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules. Global Markets: European markets traded higher on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report and weighed the potential impact of a possible U.S.-China trade agreement on global economic sentiment. Asian markets ended higher as optimism brewed over ongoing U.S.-China trade talks, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called "productive."

Both sides confirmed they have struck a trade agreement, following two days of negotiations in London. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exited the talks, Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stayed back to iron out the final details. Talks may stretch into Wednesday if needed, according to Lutnick. Back on Wall Street, the mood was upbeat. The Dow ticked up 0.25%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.55%, and the Nasdaq added 0.63%, marking a three-day winning streak for the latter two. Tech stocks led the charge, with chipmakers like Nvidia rallying after reports suggested Trump may ease export curbs on semiconductors to China.