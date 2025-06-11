HCL Tech rallies on expanding partnership with The Standard

HCL Technologies jumped 3.20% to Rs 1,721.35 after the company announced an expansion of its partnership with Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) to deliver AI driven infrastructure, enhance customer experience.

Standard Insurance Company (The Standard), a leading provider of financial protection products and services for employers and individuals.

This expanded partnership with The Standard will deliver AI-driven infrastructure and application services to boost efficiency, support rapid growth and enhance customer experience. This collaboration will also accelerate The Standards shift to an IT products and services-based operating model, enabling greater agility, customer value and progress toward the companys long-term digital transformation goals.

The company's GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, digital engineering and cloud services will support The Standards focus on exceptional customer service in the delivery of workplace benefits. This transformation will be further driven by a newly formed joint innovation council and digital experience office, reinforcing The Standards commitment to innovation and delivering scalable, user-centric experiences. Laxman Prakash, chief information security officer and head of IT infrastructure and security management organization at The Standard, said, The Standards growth journey has accelerated in recent years through digital transformation and acquisitions, and HCLTech has proven to be the best partner to help us scale efficiently and seamlessly with its digital-first and customer-focused approach, we look forward to the positive impact that this ongoing partnership will provide for our customers.

Anubhav Mehrotra, senior vice president, head of insurance, North America, at HCLTech, said, We are excited about this extended partnership with The Standard, showcasing our deep commitment to the insurance sector, this collaboration underscores HCLTech's investment in AI-led capabilities and innovative talent, which have been pivotal in guiding The Standard through its digital transformation journey. HCL Technologies is a global technology company, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. The companys consolidated net profit declined 6.14% to Rs 4,309 crore despite a 1.19% increase in net sales to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.