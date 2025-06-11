Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM says rapidly expanding infrastructure network boosting Ease of Living

PM says rapidly expanding infrastructure network boosting Ease of Living

Jun 11 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that it has been 11 years of infrastructure revolution, and asserted that India's rapidly expanding infrastructure network is boosting 'Ease of Living' and enhancing prosperity. He noted that outstanding infrastructure is being added that has enhanced India's growth trajectory.

Jun 11 2025

