Sensex gallops 2,138 pts; PSU bank shares in demand

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 2,138.04 points or 2.88% to 76,093.05. The Nifty 50 index surged 662.15 points or 2.94% to 23,192.85.
The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 76,738.89 and 23,338.70 respectively in early trade.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 3.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index advanced 1.94%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,715 shares rose and 956 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's GDP grew at 7.8% in Q4 of FY24, raising the full-year growth estimate to 8.2%, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) on Friday.
India's GST collections rose 10% YoY to Rs 1.73 lakh crore in May 2024, driven by a surge in domestic spending. This strong domestic performance points to a healthy economy, despite a 4.3% decline in imports.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index surged 6.37% to 7,856.75. The index rallied 7.73% in two trading sessions.
Bank of Baroda (up 8.98%), Central Bank of India (up 7.97%), State Bank of India (up 6.72%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.31%), Canara Bank (up 5.85%), Bank of India (up 5.79%), UCO Bank (up 5.53%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 5.32%), Indian Bank (up 5.27%) and Punjab National Bank (up 4.94%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Eicher Motors declined 1.71%. The vehicles manufacturers unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported 9.7% year over year increase in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 6,901 units in May 2024.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rallied 10.68% after the company said that it has handled approximately 35.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo volumes in May 2024, which is almost flat on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News