Sensex jumps 1,022 pts, Nifty reclaims 26,200 on strong global cues

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with robust gains today, snapping a three-day losing streak. The Nifty closed above the 26,200 mark, supported by strong buying in metals, consumer durables and energy stocks. All NSE sectoral indices ended in the green, reflecting broad-based participation.

Sentiment improved as hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut strengthened. Global markets rallied, crude oil prices eased, and foreign investors returned to buying. Earnings weakness also appears to be bottoming out, adding to the positive tone.

Investors are also positioning ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's final policy meeting of the year on December 35, where a 25-bps repo rate cut is widely expected. The expectation is driven by repeated downside surprises in headline CPI inflation.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,022.50 points or 1.21% to 85,609.51. The Nifty 50 index jumped 320.50 points or 1.24% to 26,205.30. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 1.22% while the Nifty fell 1.17%. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index climbed 1.23%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,800 shares rose and 1,371 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 2.24% to 11.97. Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.02% to 6.492 as compared with the previous close of 6.491. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.2300 compared with its close of 89.2275 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.59% to Rs 1,25,960. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.14% to 99.73. The United States 10-year bond yield traded flat to 4.000. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 23 cents or 0.37% to $61.57 a barrel.

Global Markets: European shares advanced on Wednesday as Fed rate cut expectations strengthened, with investors also awaiting the UK budget. Asian market ended higher, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut benchmark interest rates in December. In Australia, the consumer price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, the fastest pace since adopting a new headline inflation measure in April, according to the official release. The largest contributor to the elevated inflation was the housing sector, which saw prices rise 5.9%. Data for September retail sales and wholesale inflation landed Tuesday, several weeks delayed by the recent US government shutdown.

In the US, the September wholesale inflation rose by 0.3%, keeping the annual level at 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail sales rose 0.2% in September, but after factoring in the 0.3% increase in prices that month, spending was actually down 0.1%. The core producer price index (PPI) rose just 0.1% in September, which brought the annual rate to 2.6%, the lowest since July 2024. The consumer confidence declined sharply in November to a reading of 88.7, the lowest level since April. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average index advanced 664.18 points, or 1.43%, to close at 47,112.45. The S&P 500 gained 0.91% to settle at 6,765.88, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.67% to finish at 23,025.59.

New Listing: Shares of Excelsoft Technologies settled at Rs 125.95 on the BSE, a premium of 4.96% compared with the issue price of Rs 120. The stock was listed at Rs 135, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 142.65 and a low of 125.05. On the BSE, 98.41 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: SMS Pharmaceuticals jumped 17.74% after the companys associate company, VKT Pharma, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its reformulated ranitidine tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg strengths.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.44% after the company signed a licensing agreement for transfer of technology with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Zydus Lifesciences added 1.40% after the company entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a novel sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 2.28% after the company said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering (CEID) to develop compressed biogas (CBG) & biofuel projects. The JV will have equity participation of 50:50 between IGL and CEID, with the board of directors initially comprising four directors, two nominated by each partner.

Grand Continent Hotels added 4.98% after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to move toward a definitive lease and rental agreement with The Luxuria Group for operating a new hotel property. Airfloa Rail Technology rose 4.28% after it secured an order worth Rs 86.65 lakh from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli, for the supply of side-wall assemblies & door cut-out assemblies for trainset trailer car coaches. NCC rose 1.41% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,062.71 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department of Assam for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.