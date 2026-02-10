Sensex jumps 181 pts; IT shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by foreign institutional investor (FII) buying, firm global cues, and optimism surrounding an interim IndiaUS trade deal. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level. IT shares extended gains for a second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 180.64 points or 0.21% to 84,246.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 55.70 points or 0.21% to 25,920.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,595 shares rose and 1,560 shares fell. A total of 177 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index rose 0.45% to 35,778.50. The index rose 0.47% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Tech Mahindra (up 1.51%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.38%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.13%), Coforge (up 0.86%), Wipro (up 0.77%), LTIMindtree (up 0.52%), Persistent Systems (up 0.31%), Infosys (up 0.25%) and Mphasis (up 0.12%) rose. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.09% to 6.767 compared with previous session close of 6.671. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.5450 compared with its close of 90.6600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement declined 0.52% to Rs 157,248. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 96.90. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.38% to 4.178. In the commodities market, Brent crude for April 2026 settlement shed 8 cents or 0.12% to $68.96 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Gulf Oil Lubricants India added 2.05%. The company reported a 21.77% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.13 crore despite a 10.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.