Sensex jumps 425 pts in early trade; Nifty above 25,150; VIX tanks 2.63%

The domestic equity indices traded with decent gains in early trade, buoyed by positive global cues. Easing tensions in the Middle East, following a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, helped lift investor sentiment.

The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark. All NSE sectoral indices traded in the green, with consumer durables, oil & gas, and IT stocks seeing the strongest gains.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 424.45 points or 0.52% to 82,484.56. The Nifty 50 index advanced 117.85 points or 0.47% to 25,162.20.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.05%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,353 shares rose and 522 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.63% to 13.28. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth 5,266.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,209.60 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 June 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: PTC Industries rose 0.86%. The company's subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies announced the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Safran Aircraft Engines to develop cooperation on the manufacturing of components and materials for military aircraft engines.

Mastek rose 1.10%. The company's chief financial officer, Raghavendra Jha has submitted his resignation from the services. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.16% to 6.261 from the previous close of 6.247. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.9250 compared with its close of 86.0500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 97,252. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 97.97.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.26% to 4.301. In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2025 settlement rose 87 cents or 1.30% to $68.01 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday, as investors digested news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran alongside fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Optimism is building around a U.S.-brokered truce, with President Donald Trump reportedly playing a key role in facilitating the agreement. On Wall Street, sentiment was upbeat overnight. All three major indices ended higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and dovish hints from the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19%, the S&P 500 added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.43%.