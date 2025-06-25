KEC Intl gains on securing Rs 1,236-cr civil orders

KEC International rallied 4.96% to Rs 932.35 after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore in its civil business.The civil business has received orders for high-rise residential projects in Western India from renowned real estate developers, involving the development of over 5 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated facilities.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, commented, We are delighted with the premium orders secured in our Civil business, including our largest order in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment. This marks a key milestone in our strategic foray into the premium high-rise residential segment, with buildings reaching up to G+70 storeys.
These wins have significantly strengthened our civil order book, particularly in the B&F segment, and expanded our presence with the addition of two prestigious clients. With these orders, KEC is now constructing over 70 high-rise buildings for marquee clients across the country. Our YTD order intake has surpassed Rs. 5,500 crores, a healthy growth of ~35% vis-vis last year.
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 110.3% to Rs 151.75 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 72.17 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sales stood at Rs 6,164.83 crore, registering a growth of 11.6% year on year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app