Coal stock at all thermal power plants reaches all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
According to an official update, the coal stock at all thermal power plants has reached an all-time high of 58.25 million tonnes, sufficient to meet 25 days of consumption. This record stockpile bolsters India's energy security, ensures an uninterrupted power supply during the peak summer months, and provides reassurance of adequate stock for the upcoming monsoon period.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

