Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.88%

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 0.88% today to trade at Rs 143.95. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.73% to quote at 27285.19. The index is down 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 0.78% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 4.32 % over last one year compared to the 5.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19091 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 185.95 on 30 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.75 on 03 Mar 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

