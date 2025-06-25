Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Spikes 0.88%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 0.28% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.33% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd rose 0.88% today to trade at Rs 143.95. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.73% to quote at 27285.19. The index is down 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd increased 0.78% and Reliance Industries Ltd added 0.77% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went down 4.32 % over last one year compared to the 5.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.