LTTS secures 5-year contract worth $50 million from global energy major

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
L&T Technology Services said that its Sustainability segment has been selected by one of the world's leading energy companies as its exclusive global engineering partner for providing enterprise data and digital services.

The five-year agreement, valued at over $50 million, underscores the clients long-term commitment to sustainability, innovation and digital transformation. This strategic partnership builds on a trusted relationship between the client and LTTS spanning over a decade.

As per the agreement, LTTS will provide enterprise data and digital services for the clients affiliates globally. The deal has been finalized as a long-term framework agreement.

Amit Chadha, CEO and managing director of L&T Technology Services, said: This large deal win in our Sustainability segment with a leading energy major has been possible due to LTTS unique credentials which include enabling over 600 major plants across the globe.

By combining our proven track record in plant engineering with state-of-the-art new age technologies, we will support the client in their digital transformation while enhancing overall operational excellence.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in engineering and technology services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and maintenance services across products and processes.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 3.5% to Rs 311.1 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 322.4 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,982.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter, marking a 12.42% increase from Rs 2,653.0 crore reported in the previous quarter.

The scrip rose 0.49% to currently trade at Rs 4352 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

