Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts; pharma shares in demand

Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts; pharma shares in demand

Image
Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The domestic equity barometers traded with moderate gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. Pharma shares advanced after declining for the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rallied 398.81 points or 0.51% to 79,458.90. The Nifty 50 index added 114.40 points or 0.48% to 24,035.70.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.10%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,940 shares rose and 1,630 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers were currently trading at Rs 216.90 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 46.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 148.

The scrip was listed at Rs 218, exhibiting a premium of 47.3% to the issue price.

More From This Section

PC Jeweller rallies after fixing record date for stock split

Enviro Infra Engineers spurts on debut

NCC rises on bagging EPC order under Ken-Betwa Link Project

NODWIN Gaming acquires Trinity Gaming

Sigachi Industries submits CEP filing for Propafenone Hydrochloride

So far, the stock has hit a high of 233.50 and a low of 215.30. On the BSE, over 26.28 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.27% to 22,005.30. The index declined 0.74% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

Divis Laboratories (up 2.72%), Laurus Labs (up 2.57%), Cipla (up 1.91%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.74%), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries (up 1.69%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 1.62%), Lupin (up 1.57%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 1.51%), Natco Pharma (up 1.36%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.23%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

KEI Industries fell 0.87%. The company raised Rs 2,000 crore through the allocation of 52,163,157 equity shares to 104 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 3,800 per share, which is at a discount of 2.07% to the floor price of Rs 3880.54 per share.

Zomato declined 1.47%. The company has closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 8,500 crore through the allocation of 33.64 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 252.62 per share, which is at a 5% discount to the floor price of Rs 265.91 per share.

NCC rose 2.06% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 3,389.49 from Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority for the EPC execution of Daudhan Dam.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 700 pts, Nifty above 24,100

China's aging population fuels 'silver economy' boom; profits, elusive

IT Ministry seeks Cabinet nod for Rs 40,000 cr electronics package in Dec

Fundraising via QIP hits Rs 1 trillion for the first time ever in history

LIVE news today: Supreme Court to hear Sambhal mosque dispute today

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story