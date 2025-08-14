Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,600 level

The key domestic indices ended with minor gains today, aided by upbeat domestic WPI data which sustained the market momentum. Additionally, S&P Global upgraded Indias sovereign rating from BBB- to BBB, maintaining a stable outlook. Investors will track FII trends ahead of the upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin later this week. Meanwhile, the June quarter earnings season concludes today with the final set of companies announcing their results. The Nifty closed above 24,600 level.

Consumer durables, IT and PSU Bank shares advanced while metal, realty and FMCG stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 57.75 points or 0.07% to 80,597.66. The Nifty 50 index jumped 11.95 points or 0.05% to 24,631.30. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 0.45% and 0.59%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.59%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,763 stocks rose and 2,302 shares fell. A total of 156 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 1.77% to 12.36. The stock market will remain closed on Friday, 15 August 2025, in observance of Independence Day. S&P Upgrades Indias Rating: S&P Global has upgraded Indias sovereign credit rating to "BBB" from "BBB", citing strong economic resilience, sustained fiscal consolidated and robust growth. The stable outlook reflects confidence in continued policy stability and infrastructure investment. Despite U.S. Tariffs concerns and potential shifts in oil imports, S&P sees the impact as manageable.

Economy: The annual rate of inflation based on All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is -0.58% (provisional) for the month of July, 2025 (over July, 2024). Negative rate of inflation in July, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, manufacture of basic metals etc. WPI has marked its second consecutive month in negative territory and wholesale price inflation is at a two-year low. India's merchandise trade deficit significantly widened sharply to $27.35 billion in July, compared with $18.78 billion in June, as exports declined to $37.24 billion while imports rose to $64.59 billion.

New Listing: Shares of JSW Cement ended at Rs 146.05 on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.65% compared with the issue price of Rs 147. The scrip was listed at Rs 153, exhibiting a premium of 4.08% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 154.70 and a low of Rs 145.05. On the BSE, over 111.19 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of All Time Plastics ended at Rs 283.25 on the BSE, representing a premium of 3% compared with the issue price of Rs 275. The scrip was listed at Rs 314.30, exhibiting a premium of 14.29% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of Rs 322.15 and a low of Rs 280.80. On the BSE, over 18.74 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 1.38% to 9,127.10. The index rallied 2.17% in the past three trading sessions. NMDC (down 4.37%), Tata Steel (down 3.24%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.98%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.07%), Vedanta (down 2.03%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.07%), Hindustan Copper (down 0.92%), JSW Steel (down 0.82%), Hindustan Zinc (down 0.78%) and Hindalco Industries (down 0.71%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) declined 1.41%. The company reported a 103.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 6,123.93 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,014.77 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 0.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,12,514.65 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Ashok Leyland added 1.88% after the company reported a 12.96% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 593.73 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 525.58 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.46% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,724.51 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Anupam Rasayan India rose 1.62%. The company reported 768.36% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3.92 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 91.12% to Rs 485.83 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. H.G. Infra Engineering slipped 2.88% after the company reported 38.93% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.26 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 162.56 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.99% YoY to Rs 1,482.20 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering dropped 5.25% after the company reported a 49.87% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.99 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 59.83 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 16.32% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 910.60 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shed 0.51%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Southern Railway to install video surveillance systems at 441 D and E category stations, and upgrade systems at 43 A1 to C category stations. Jubilant FoodWorks declined 1.29%. The company has reported 59.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 97.2 crore on a 17% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,260.9 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Q1 FY25.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shed 0.28%. The company reported a 7.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.70 crore, while revenue from operations rose 3.76% to Rs 1,159.68 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Muthoot Finance rallied 9.81%. The companys consolidated net profit climbed 65% year-on-year to Rs 1,974.2 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,195.7 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 44% YoY to Rs 6,485 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 4,492.4 crore a year ago. Global Markets: Most European shares traded higher on Thursday after The U.K. economy expanded by a better-than-expected 0.3% in the second quarter, according to preliminary estimates from the U.K.s Office for National Statistics out.

Asian markets ended mixed Thursday as traders piled into wagers that the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates next month. On the data front, Australias unemployment rate eased to 4.2% on a seasonally-adjusted basis in July. The reading was lower than the 4.3% recorded in June, data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday showed. On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed to new record closing highs on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 463.66 points, or 1.04%, closing at 44,922.27. The S&P 500 rose 0.32% to settle at 6,466.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14% and finished at 21,713.14.