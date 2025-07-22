Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

360 ONE WAM Ltd registered volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 175.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17681 shares

RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 July 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd registered volume of 30.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 175.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17681 shares. The stock slipped 6.58% to Rs.1,140.75. Volumes stood at 22570 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 17.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12326 shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.515.45. Volumes stood at 5638 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 80333 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6209 shares. The stock dropped 1.43% to Rs.5,479.50. Volumes stood at 25718 shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd clocked volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14478 shares. The stock gained 6.20% to Rs.459.60. Volumes stood at 48338 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 89067 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15290 shares. The stock increased 1.70% to Rs.1,103.80. Volumes stood at 33848 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Eternal hits record high on strong Q1 growth in quick commerce segment.

Sensex gains 116 pts; private bank shares advance

Equitas Small Finance Bank announces new offerings for NRIs

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story