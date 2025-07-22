Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:07 AM IST
AGI Greenpac climbed 3.65% to Rs 878.60 after the company reported a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

During the quarter, profit before tax jumped 39.6% year-on-year to Rs 118 crore, while profit after tax surged 40.5% YoY to Rs 89 crore, translating into a net margin of 12.3%.

The companys net sales stood at Rs 687.66 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.42% YoY, driven by improving operational efficiencies.

EBITDA came in at Rs 176 crore, reflecting a 19.7% YoY increase, with the EBITDA margin at 24.3%. Operating profit (EBIT) rose 28.8% YoY to Rs 135 crore, with an 18.7% margin.

A key driver of the margin expansion has been a strategic shift toward higher-value segments such as cosmetics, perfumery, and alcohol, which lifted the overall profitability profile.

On the growth front, the board approved AGI's entry into the aluminum cans segment. The company plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a two-phase project to set up a plant in Uttar Pradesh, with operations set to begin in Q3 FY28. The unit will initially produce 950 million cans annually, expanding to 1.6 billion cans by FY30.

This comes on the heels of a previously announced Rs 700 crore greenfield project in Madhya Pradesh, aimed at boosting glass production capacity from 2,100 to 2,600 tonnes per day by March 2027.

AGI Greenpac is India's largest manufacturer of container glass, and also provides a comprehensive portfolio of PET bottles and products, and anti-counterfeiting security closures. With seven strategically located manufacturing plants across India, the company serves over 500 globally recognized institutional clients.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

