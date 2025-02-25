Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zaggle Prepaid rises on inking pact with Honasa Consumer

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 1.92% to Rs 360.75 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with Honasa Consumer.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide Zaggle Zoyer Platform services to Honasa Consumer and it has to be executed within 36 months.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

