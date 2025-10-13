Sensex, Nifty trades with minor losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in morning trade as renewed global trade tensions rattled investor sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his trade dispute with Beijing following Chinas move to tighten restrictions on rare earth exports.

The Nifty traded below the 25,250 mark. IT shares extended losses for the two trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 245.47 points or 0.30% to 82,262.09. The Nifty 50 index shed 71.45 points or 0.28% to 25,213.70.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.61%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,389 shares rose and 2,432 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged. New Listing: Shares of Tata Capital were currently trading at Rs 327.95 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 326. The stock was listed at Rs 330, exhibiting a premium of 1.23% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 332 and a low of 326.85. On the BSE, over 39.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index fell 0.89% to 32,292.75. The index tanked 9.36% for the second consecutive trading session. Persistent Systems (down 1.79%), Wipro (down 1.35%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Mphasis (down 0.89%) and Coforge (down 0.66%), HCL Technologies (down 0.45%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.39%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.21%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.12%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.12%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Signatureglobal (India) fell 1.74% after the company said that during Q2 FY26, pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,010 crore, which is lower by 28% as compared with the pre-sales value of Rs 2,780 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.