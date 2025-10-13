Sensex, Nifty trades with minor losses; IT shares decline for 2nd day

The Nifty traded below the 25,250 mark. IT shares extended losses for the two trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 245.47 points or 0.30% to 82,262.09. The Nifty 50 index shed 71.45 points or 0.28% to 25,213.70.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.61%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,389 shares rose and 2,432 shares fell. A total of 220 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Tata Capital were currently trading at Rs 327.95 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.60% as compared with the issue price of Rs 326.
The stock was listed at Rs 330, exhibiting a premium of 1.23% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 332 and a low of 326.85. On the BSE, over 39.86 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 0.89% to 32,292.75. The index tanked 9.36% for the second consecutive trading session.
Persistent Systems (down 1.79%), Wipro (down 1.35%), Infosys (down 1.21%), Mphasis (down 0.89%) and Coforge (down 0.66%), HCL Technologies (down 0.45%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.39%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.21%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.12%) and LTIMindtree (down 0.12%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Signatureglobal (India) fell 1.74% after the company said that during Q2 FY26, pre-sales amounted to Rs 2,010 crore, which is lower by 28% as compared with the pre-sales value of Rs 2,780 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Quess Corp declined 1.24% after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO), Sushanth Pai, citing personal reasons.
Advait Energy Transitions rose 2.97% after its subsidiary, Advait Greenergy has entered into an agreement with the Government of Gujarat aimed at promoting investments under the states flagship Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app