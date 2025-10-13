Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $699.96 billion as on October 3, data released by the RBI on Friday showed.

For the week ended October 3, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.04 billion to $577.70 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $3.75 billion to $98.77 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $25 million to $18.81 billion, the central bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF declined by $4 million to $4.66 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Slides 2.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 1.1%

Affordable Robotic & Automation consolidated net profit at Rs 4.57 crore in the Sep 2025 quarte

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story