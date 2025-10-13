India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

A latest official update has stated that India stands at the cusp of a new era powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), where technology is transforming lives and shaping the nation's progress. AI is no longer limited to research labs or big corporations. It is reaching citizens at every level. Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Centres of Excellence for AI are at the heart of this transformation. They are expanding access to computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people. India's approach focuses on making AI open, affordable, and accessible, ensuring that innovation uplifts society as a whole.

India's technology sector is expanding rapidly, with annual revenues projected to cross USD 280 billion this year. Over. 6 million people are employed in the tech and AI ecosystem. The country hosts 1,800+ Global Capability Centres, including more than 500 focused on AI. India has around 1.8 lakh startups, and nearly 89% of new startups launched last year used AI in their products or services. On the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index, India scores 2.45 out of 4, showing that 87% of enterprises are actively using AI solutions. Leading sectors in AI adoption include industrial and automotive, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Together they contribute around 60 percent of AI's total value.