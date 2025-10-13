Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

India's technology sector projected to cross $280 billion in annual revenue this year

Image
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A latest official update has stated that India stands at the cusp of a new era powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), where technology is transforming lives and shaping the nation's progress. AI is no longer limited to research labs or big corporations. It is reaching citizens at every level. Initiatives such as the IndiaAI Mission and the Centres of Excellence for AI are at the heart of this transformation. They are expanding access to computing power, supporting research, and helping startups and institutions create solutions that directly benefit people. India's approach focuses on making AI open, affordable, and accessible, ensuring that innovation uplifts society as a whole.

India's technology sector is expanding rapidly, with annual revenues projected to cross USD 280 billion this year. Over. 6 million people are employed in the tech and AI ecosystem. The country hosts 1,800+ Global Capability Centres, including more than 500 focused on AI. India has around 1.8 lakh startups, and nearly 89% of new startups launched last year used AI in their products or services. On the NASSCOM AI Adoption Index, India scores 2.45 out of 4, showing that 87% of enterprises are actively using AI solutions. Leading sectors in AI adoption include industrial and automotive, consumer goods and retail, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Together they contribute around 60 percent of AI's total value.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FinTechs can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition, and drive innovation: RBI governor

India's forex reserves drop to $699.96 billion

Umiya Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story