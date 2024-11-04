Sensex plunges 1,312 pts; realty shares tumble

The headline equity indices continued to trade with steep losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty tanked below the crucial 23,900 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the previous trading session.

At 11:26 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,312.19 points or 1.63% to 78,411.33. The Nifty 50 index dropped 437.50 points or 1.80% to 23,866.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 1.48% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.97%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,014 shares rose and 2,885 shares fell. A total of 135 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

The HSBC final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 57.5 in October from an eight-month low of 56.5 in September. The flash reading was 57.4. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Finally, manufacturers became more optimistic regarding future output volumes. The level of positive sentiment was above the average seen over the 13-and-a-half-year series history.

Meanwhile, Indias forex reserves declined by $3.463 billion to $684.805 billion in the week ended October 25, according to the latest data from the RBI. For the week ended October 25, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.484 billion to $593.751 billion.

Gold reserves increased by $1.082 billion to $68.527 billion during the week, the RBI said.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 2.89% to 979.90. The index rose 0.96% in the past trading session.

Brigade Enterprises (down 4.77%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 3.96%), DLF (down 3.3%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.16%), Phoenix Mills (down 2.96%), Godrej Properties (down 2.94%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.28%), Raymond (down 2.18%), Sobha (down 0.72%) and Macrotech Developers (down 0.59%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) slipped 2.56% after the company achieved net turnover of Rs 370.05 crore in October 2024, down 6.48% from Rs 395.67 crore posted in October 2023.

Ashok Leyland declined 1.94% after the company has reported total vehicle sales of 15,310 units for the month of October 2024, which is lower by 9% as compared with the sales of 16,864 units sold in October 2023.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks rose on Monday as investors looked for clues on fiscal stimulus from an upcoming meeting of China's top policymakers. However, gains were limited by pre-US election risk aversion and a regional trading holiday in Japan.

Chinese stocks were upbeat as the National People's Congress Standing Committee began a four-day meeting. The body is expected to outline further fiscal spending measures.

In the US, the S&P 500 closed higher on Friday as a significant miss on job gains in the October payrolls report solidified expectations of a Fed rate cut next week. A rally in Amazon also lifted consumer stocks. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 5,728.8 points, the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.8% to 18,239.92 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.7% to 42,052.19 points.

The US economy added only 12,000 jobs in October, far below the expected 106,000 and a sharp decline from the revised 223,000 in September. However, these figures were impacted by recent hurricanes and ongoing labor actions. The softer-than-expected payrolls data has intensified expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is widely anticipated to implement a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, following a 50-basis-point reduction in September.

After the market closed on Thursday, tech giants Apple and Amazon released their quarterly results. Apple's stock fell more than 1% after the company's revenue outlook for the current quarter was projected in the low- to mid-single-digit range, potentially signaling caution ahead of the holiday shopping season.

In contrast, Amazon's stock surged over 6% as the e-commerce giant reported an 11% year-over-year increase in overall quarterly revenue, benefiting from "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunities presented by generative AI.

