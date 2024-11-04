Gillette India spurts 26% in six days after strong Q1

Gillette India jumped 4.15% to Rs 10375.45, extending recent steep gains.

Shares of Gillette have risen 26.38% in six sessions following strong Q1 results. The stock surged 4.18% on 28 October 2024, when the company announced its earnings.

The company delivered strong balanced growth during the first quarter with sales of Rs 782 crore, up 17% vs year ago. The growth has been broad based amidst continuing green shoots in rural markets. It reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 133 crore, up 43% vs year ago led by a strong sales growth, productivity interventions and innovation. The company said it continued to strengthen its position as a leading player in the blades & razors category in the quarter.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 177.25 crore in the Q1 FY25, up 41.6% YoY and up 14.19% QoQ. Operating profit margin (OPM) expanded to 24.36% in Q1 FY25, up from 20.63% in the same period last year.

Total expenses rose 11.6% to Rs 591.33 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 172.27 crore (down 3.8% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 48.11 crore (down 9.9% YoY).

Gillette India is one of Indias well-known FMCG companies that has some of the world's leading brands Gillette, Oral B, Venus and Braun.

