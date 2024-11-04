Volumes jump at Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd counter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 92351 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24287 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 November 2024.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 92351 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24287 shares. The stock dropped 3.80% to Rs.493.15. Volumes stood at 8336 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 19145 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5423 shares. The stock slipped 5.84% to Rs.316.00. Volumes stood at 354 shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 27212 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8520 shares. The stock lost 3.00% to Rs.734.05. Volumes stood at 6421 shares in the last session.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd clocked volume of 38289 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15530 shares. The stock gained 3.14% to Rs.1,598.20. Volumes stood at 9697 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd notched up volume of 27974 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13567 shares. The stock slipped 7.95% to Rs.2,911.35. Volumes stood at 23340 shares in the last session.

