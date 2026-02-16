Sensex settles 650 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,650

The key domestic indices ended with major gains today, supported by renewed buying in undervalued stocks and select sectors. The Nifty ended above the 25,650 mark. Realty, PSU bank and private bank shares advanced, while media and auto shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 650.39 points or 0.79% to 83,277.15. The Nifty 50 index rallied 211.65 points or 0.83% to 25,682.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 0.64% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.16%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,792 shares rose and 2,510 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 13.33. Economy: Indias wholesale price index (WPI) inflation increased to 1.81% in January 2026 compared with 0.83% in December 2025. The positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles, and textiles, among others. Food inflation picked up to 1.41% in January after remaining flat at 0.00% in December. Indias foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.6 billion as of February 6, 2026, dropping by $6.71 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Meanwhile, data showed a dip in foreign currency assets (FCAs), which declined by $7.66 billion to $570.05 billion during the week. Gold holdings also recorded a sharp drop by $14.2 billion to $123.47 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $132 million to $18.82 billion. Indias reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged down by $32 million to $4.71 billion. New listing: Shares of Fractal Analytics ended at Rs 838.10 on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.88% as compared with the issue price of Rs 900. The scrip was listed at 900, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of 900 and a low of 832.10. On the BSE, over 4.21 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Shares of Aye Finance closed at Rs 129.70 on the BSE, representing a premium of 0.54% as compared with the issue price of Rs 129. The scrip was listed at 129, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock has hit a high of 132.75 and a low of 120.60. On the BSE, over 13.16 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index surged 1.59% to 836.70. The index fell 2.11% over the previous two trading sessions.

Signature Global India (up 5.52%), DLF (up 2.75%), Lodha Developers (up 2.37%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.3%) and Anant Raj (up 2.04%), Godrej Properties (up 1.46%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.11%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.7%) surged. Stocks in Spotlight: Precision Wires India soared 15.14% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 98.89% to Rs 37.69 crore on a 36.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1336.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Tenneco Clean Air India declined 2.18% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 5.21% to Rs 118.68 crore despite a 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1285.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

KFin Technologies rallied 4.02% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 2.02% to Rs 91.99 crore on a 27.88% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 370.87 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Titagarh Rail Systems fell 1.38% after its consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Shakti Pumps India slumped 11.46% after its consolidated net profit declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 104.05 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 648.77 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Ola Electric Mobility fell 6.86% after the companys net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 487 crore, widening from Rs 418 crore in Q2 FY26 but narrowing compared with Rs 564 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 470 crore, declining 55.0% YoY from Rs 1,045 crore and 31.9% QoQ from Rs 690 crore. CRISIL rose 3.41% after the company reported a 7.5% increase in profit after tax to Rs 241.5 crore in Q4 2025, compared with Rs 224.7 crore in Q4 2024. Total income for Q4 2025 rose 17.5% to Rs 1,108.7 crore from Rs 943.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

GK Energy was locked in a 5% upper circuit after the company reported a 57.74% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 58.83 crore on a 43.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 460.20 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. Vikran Engineering declined 10.60% after the company reported a 37.9% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 20.91 crore on a 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 266.46 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. CarTrade Tech surged 5.79% after the company announced the rollout of its multi-agent AI ecosystem, a technology-led initiative aimed at enhancing customer experience and accelerating margin expansion across its platforms.

Global Markets: European markets traded higher on Monday as investors digested the key points from this years Munich Security Conference. The event saw several European leaders and policymakers reiterate the need for greater defense spending to accelerate the continents strategic autonomy, with discussions of a common nuclear shield. In corporate earnings, Airbus, Nestl and Renault are among the companies scheduled to report results later this week. Asian indices ended mixed as several major financial centres remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, resulting in thin trading activity, while weak economic data from Japan weighed on investor sentiment. Markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States were closed, keeping activity in currencies, commodities, and bond markets largely subdued.

Japan reported that its economy grew just 0.1% on an annualized basis in the December quarter, much lower than expectations, mainly due to lower government spending. The weak data highlights the challenges facing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and may strengthen the case for additional government spending to support growth. Wall Street markets were mostly steady on Friday after January inflation data came in largely in line with expectations. The S&P 500 ended flat at 6,836.17 points. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1% to 49,500.93 points. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that consumer prices rose 0.2% in January compared to the previous month and increased 2.4% compared to a year earlier.