Sensex skyrockets 646 pts; Nifty jumps above 25,850 mark; auto shares rally

The key equity indices traded with major gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by optimism over a potential trade agreement with the U.S. and the reopening of the American government. Investor sentiment was further buoyed after Bihar exit polls indicated a likely victory for the incumbent NDA alliance.

The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark. Auto shares extended gains for fourth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, zoomed 646.31 points or 0.77% to 84,517.63. The Nifty 50 index added 191.30 points or 0.74% to 25,886.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.36% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.70%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,490 shares rose and 1,382 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: Tenneco Clean Air India received bids for 56,06,906 shares as against 6,66,66,666 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it will close on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share. Physicswallah received bids for 1,78,32,605 shares as against 18,62,04,143 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.10 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 103 and 109 per share.

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power received bids for 89,67,378 shares as against 7,74,27,183 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (12 November 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 11 November 2025 and it will close on 13 November 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 206 and 217 per share. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 1.20% to 27,473.50. The index rose 3.24% in the five consecutive trading session. Tube Investments of India (up 1.35%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.21%), Exide Industries (up 0.92%), Uno Minda (up 0.75%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (up 0.51%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.21%), Eicher Motors (up 0.18%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 0.93%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.62%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.59%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Godrej Industries slipped 1.27% after the company reported a 15.69% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.47 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 287.62 crore recorded in Q2 FY26. However, revenue from operations rose 4.72% YoY to Rs 5,032.14 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shed 0.51%. The company reported consolidated net profit surged 19% to Rs 207.82 crore on an 8.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,084.90 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: Asia market mostly rose on Wednesday amid hopes that the record-setting U.S. government shutdown could be nearing an end. Members of the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that could restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history. In the absence of data from federal government agencies, traders focused on weekly jobs data from ADP, opens new tab on Tuesday which showed private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending on October 25. Investors will be keeping a close eye on SoftBank shares as well as tech stocks in Asia after the Japanese giant said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion, as it looks to capitalize on its all in bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI.