Indices edge higher in early trade; Nifty trades above 25,800 level

The domestic equity indices trade with major gains in early trade, supported by optimism over a potential trade agreement with the U.S. and the reopening of the American government. Investor sentiment was further lifted after Bihar exit polls indicated a likely victory for the incumbent NDA alliance.

The Nifty traded below the 25,800 level. Barring the FMCG sector, all other sectors traded in the green.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 418.94 points or 0.50% to 84,290.26. The Nifty 50 index added 117.55 points or 0.46% to 25,812.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.39% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,283 shares rose and 1,199 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 803.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,188.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Panacea Biotec rose 0.84%. The company announced that it has received an order worth $ 4.75 million (Rs 41 crore) from Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to supply Easyfive TT vaccine under long-term agreement. PI Industries fell 1.76% after the company reported 19.5% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 409 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 508 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 15.7% year on year to Rs 1,872 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rallied 8.84% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 56.5% to Rs 30 crore on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 568 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was down 0.11% to 6.492 as compared with previous close 6.506. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.6450 compared with its close of 88.5000 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.24% to Rs 124,215.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 99.52. The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.22% to 4.079. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement shed 20 cents or 0.31% to $64.96 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia market mostly rose Wednesday amid hopes that the record-setting U.S. government shutdown could be nearing an end. Members of the House of Representatives prepared to vote on a measure that could restore funding to government agencies and end a shutdown that started on October 1 and is now the longest in U.S. history.

In the absence of data from federal government agencies, traders focused on weekly jobs data from ADP, opens new tab on Tuesday which showed private employers shed an average of 11,250 jobs a week in the four weeks ending on October 25. Investors will be keeping a close eye on SoftBank shares as well as tech stocks in Asia after the Japanese giant said Tuesday it sold its entire stake in U.S. chipmaker Nvidia for $5.83 billion, as it looks to capitalize on its all in bet on ChatGPT maker OpenAI. Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied to a fresh closing record Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite struggled as investors moved money away from technology stocks into other parts of the market that traded at lower valuations.