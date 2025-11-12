Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trades with major gains; IT shares advance for 3rd day in row

Sensex, Nifty trades with major gains; IT shares advance for 3rd day in row

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,800 level. IT shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 457.96 points or 0.55% to 84,329.28. The Nifty 50 index added 143.56 points or 0.46% to 25,840.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.37% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.55%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,366 shares rose and 1,325 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) were currently trading at Rs 120.74 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.74% as compared with the issue price of Rs 100.

The stock was listed at Rs 114, exhibiting a premium of 14% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 120.92 and a low of 112.02. On the BSE, over 192.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Q2 Result Today:

Hindustan Aeronautics (up 0.39%), Asian Paints (down 0.23%), Tata Steel (down 0.50%), Info Edge India (up 2.09%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.27%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.68%), Lloyds Metals and Energy (down 1.23%), General Insurance Corporation of India (up 0.45%), IRCTC (up 0.82%), Cochin Shipyard (1.69%), Endurance Technologies (up 1.98%), Indraprastha Gas (up 0.30%), Cohance Lifesciences (shed 0.12%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (shed 0.12%), Deepak Nitrite (up 0.11%), Eris Lifesciences (down 0.73%), Century Plyboards (down 0.79%), Ircon International (up 1.44%), Data Patterns (India) (up 1.19%), Afcons Infrastructure (up 0.79%), Lemon Tree Hotels (up 0.88%), Jyothy Labs (down 0.70%), Varroc Engineering (down 0.16%), HG Infra Engineering (up 1.36%) and SpiceJet (down 0.29%) will announce their quarterly results today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.37% to 36,611.25. The index rallied 4.25% in three consecutive trading session.

Mphasis (up 1.75%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.74%), LTIMindtree (up 1.72%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.45%) and Infosys (up 1.37%), Persistent Systems (up 1.36%), Wipro (up 1.06%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.85%), Coforge (up 0.81%) and HCL Technologies (up 0.69%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Premier Explosives advanced 0.72%. The company announced that it has received an export order worth Rs 16.40 crore for the supply of commercial explosives to an international client.

BSE jumped 4.35% after the exchange posted a 61% increase in net profit to Rs 557 crore on a 44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,068 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services rose 3.07% after the companys standalone net profit surged 79.1% to Rs 33.24 crore on a 42.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 430.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

