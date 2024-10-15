Sensex slides 152 pts; Nifty ends below 25,050; metal shares slip

The domestic equity indices ended with minor losses on Tuesday. The Nifty settled below the 25,050 mark after hitting the days high of 25,212.05 in early trade. Realty, media and consumer durables shares advanced while metal, auto and pharma shares declined. As per provisional closing, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.93 points or 0.19% to 81,820.12. The Nifty 50 index fell 70.60 points or 0.28% to 25,057.35. In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.05%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,077 shares rose and 1,876 shares fell. A total of 111 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.05% to 13.

Economy:

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 7.02% Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore (nominal), 7.23% Government Security 2039 for a notified amount of Rs 13,000 crore (nominal) and 7.09% Government Security 2054 for a notified amount of Rs 10,000 crore (nominal), through price based auction using multiple price method.

GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on October 18, 2024 (Friday). Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

New Listing:

Shares of Garuda Construction and Engineering closed at Rs 106.83 on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.45% as compared with the issue price of Rs 95.

The scrip was listed at Rs 103.20, exhibiting a premium of 8.63% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 120.73 and a low of 100.30. On the BSE, over 32.50 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Hyundai Motor India received bids for 1,60,46,072 shares as against 9,97,69,810 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:15 IST on Tuesday (15 October 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (15 October 2024) and it will close on Thursday (17 October 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 7 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.44% to 9,762.05. The index fell 1.27% in two trading sessions.

National Aluminium Company (down 3.07%), Steel Authority of India (down 2.58%), Jindal Steel & Power (down 2.43%), NMDC (down 2.23%), Hindalco Industries (down 2.13%), Vedanta (down 1.98%), Tata Steel (down 1.73%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.61%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.2%) and JSW Steel (down 1.1%) edged lower.

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless (up 0.62%) ,Welspun Corp (up 0.51%) and Adani Enterprises (up 0.06%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Reliance Industries (RIL) declined 2.05% after the company reported 3.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19,101 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 19,820 crore in Q2 FY24. Gross revenue rose by 0.8% year-over-year to Rs 258,027 crore in the second quarter. Oil to Chemicals (O2C) revenue improved with higher volumes and increased domestic placement of products.

HCL Technologies rose 0.58%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.52% to Rs 4,237 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,259 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 2.87% YoY to Rs 28,862 crore during the quarter.

Angel One soared 17.88% after the company reported 39.05% jump in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 423.38 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 304.46 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 44.55% YoY to Rs 1,514.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

International Travel House (ITHL) jumped 4.79% after the companys standalone net profit jumped 31.97% to Rs 7.43 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 5.63 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 14.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 60.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Sunteck Realty jumped 7.56% after the company said that it has recorded 32.66% increase in pre-sales to Rs 524 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 395 crore in Q2 FY24.

RPP Infra Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 217.61 crore from Chief Engineer, Konkan & Project Director (EAP) Mumbai.

KPI Green Energy rose 0.96%. The company announced that it has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for 620MW AC (917MW DC) renewable energy project.

Lupin rose 0.31%. The pharma major has announced the launch of the first generic version of Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension in the United States.

Landmark Cars added 2.03% after the company reported 13.84% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,275 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1,120 crore in Q2 FY24.

Global Markets:

Most European shares declined on Tuesday. The U.K.s statistics agency said average wages excluding bonuses rose 4.9% year on year across June to August, cooling slightly from 5.1% in May to July.

Most Asian stocks ended higher tracking record highs on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings season approached, while Chinese stocks fell amid waning optimism over new fiscal stimulus.

Investors assessed trade data out of South Korea, which showed trade surplus surging to $6.7 billion in September, up from $3.7 billion in August.

Japanese shares climbed as sentiment was buoyed by reports that Tokyo Metro raised $2.3 billion in the countrys biggest initial public offering in six years.

A rally in technology shares spurred record highs on Wall Street on Monday, with focus turning to a string of key upcoming earnings and economic readings. The S&P 500 rose 0.77% to a record high of 5,859.85 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47% to a record high of 43,065.22 points on Monday. The NASDAQ Composite rose 0.87% to 18,502.64, and was back in sight of peaks hit earlier this year.

Investors will watch for crucial economic data this week, notably the September retail sales figures, for clues on the financial health of U.S. consumers.

