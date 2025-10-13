Sensex slumps 362 pts; Nifty slides below 25,200 level

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in the mid-morning trade, pressured by rising global uncertainty following renewed tariff tensions between the US and China. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Consumer Durables stocks saw a pullback after gaining in the previous seven trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 361.51 points or 0.44% to 82,164.85. The Nifty 50 index declined 106.80 points or 0.42% to 25,178.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.52% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.73%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,441 shares rose and 2,555 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 11,78,38,230 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 7.16 times. The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 2,65,47,248 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.76 times. The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 2,20,47,620 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (13 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 1.06% to 38,180.05. The index had gained 2.87% over the past seven consecutive trading sessions. Voltas (down 3.13%), Blue Star (down 2.57%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 2.34%), Havells India (down 1.68%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (down 1.48%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 1.43%), Cera Sanitaryware (down 0.92%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.89%), PG Electroplast (down 0.69%) and Bata India (down 0.68%) declined. On the other hand, V-Guard Industries (up 0.9%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.6%) and Kajaria Ceramics (up 0.14%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Renewable Technologies rallied 8.36% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 116.30 crore on 47.7% jump in net sales to Rs 774.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Emmforce Autotech rose 3.95% after the company announced that it has secured a long-term supply contract from a U.S.-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the purchase of its products. Global Markets: Asian market tanked on Monday after the U.S. and China tightened trade restrictions and exchanged sharp accusations, reigniting tensions between the worlds two largest economies. Chinas Ministry of Commerce reportedly said on Sunday that the country was "not afraid of a trade war, responding to U.S. President Donald Trumps vow to impose punitive new tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing also reportedly accused Washington of a "textbook double standard following Trumps threat to levy an additional 100% tariff after China imposed fresh export controls on rare earth minerals.

In a Truth Social post later that day, Trump appeared to temper his tone, suggesting the administration may not follow through with a massive increase of tariffs on China. However, the remarks did little to calm markets. On Friday, U.S. equities tumbled amid escalating trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 878.82 points, or 1.9%, to close at 45,479.60. The S&P 500 slid 2.71% to 6,552.51, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.56% to 22,204.43 marking the S&Ps steepest one-day decline since April 10. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7%, the S&P 500 shed 2.4%, and the Nasdaq fell 2.5%. The sell-off deepened after Trump announced plans for additional tariffs and new export controls on critical U.S.-made software, a move that sent Big Tech stocks sharply lower and reignited fears of a renewed trade war with China.