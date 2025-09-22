British Pound net speculative shorts plunge to near 2-month low

Large currency speculators sharply reduced net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 6580 contracts in the data reported through September 16, 2025. This was a weekly plunge of 27025 net short contracts.

