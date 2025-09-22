Indusind Bank appoints Viral Damania as CFO

Indusind Bank said that its board has approved the appointment of Viral Damania as the chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 22 September 2025.

Viral Damania is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and Cost & Works Accountant and holds an ISACA certification in Information Systems Audit and Control.

He is a seasoned finance leader with over 27 years of professional experience across banking and professional services. Most recently, he served as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Bank of America India, where he oversaw the Banks branch entity and BofA Securities India. Prior to Bank of America, he worked with Citibank N.A. in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka and with Price Waterhouse Coopers.

Consequent to this appointment, the additional responsibilities of Santosh Kumar as special officer-finance & accounts and his categorization as a key managerial person cease with immediate effect. Santosh Kumar will continue to be the deputy CFO of the bank. Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans. The bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The counter declined 1.14% to Rs 734.85 on the BSE.