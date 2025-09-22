Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sep 22 2025
Mphasis Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd, Coforge Ltd and LTIMindtree Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2025.

Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 5.28% to Rs 812 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30194 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 2841. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10756 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd crashed 4.89% to Rs 492.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23842 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd corrected 4.83% to Rs 1708.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51218 shares in the past one month.

LTIMindtree Ltd plummeted 4.75% to Rs 5248.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10985 shares in the past one month.

Sep 22 2025

