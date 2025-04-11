Sensex soars 1,239 pts; metal shares shine

Metal shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,239.12 points or 1.68% to 75,084.98. The Nifty 50 index surged 402.75 points or 1.80% to 22,801.90.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 1.99%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,882 shares rose and 591 shares fell. A total of 192 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 6.22% to 20.10.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index surged 3.79% to 8,144.90. The index dropped 1.48% in the past trading session.
Tata Steel (up 4.48%), JSW Steel (up 4.13%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.12%), Adani Enterprises (up 4.08%), Hindalco Industries (up 3.98%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.92%), Jindal Stainless (up 3.49%), Vedanta (up 3.35%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 3.08%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 2.66%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Avalon Technologies rallied 3.25% after the company announced that its board of directors had approved a proposal to invest in Zepco Technologies (Zepco).
Coromandel International jumped 6.24% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia Mining Company, Maaden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilizers.
Anand Rathi Wealth shed 0.32%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 73.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 56.9 crore in Q4 FY24.
