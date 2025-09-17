Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 mark, gains nearly 2% this month

EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 mark, gains nearly 2% this month

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro marked a strong gain in last session, rising around 1% in intraday moves and holding around four-year highs against the US dollar. EUR/USD is currently seen quoting at $1.1917, almost unchanged on the day. The pair zoomed nearly 2% this month, matching its gain in August 2025 and extending an overall impressive run as markets eye Federal Reserve first interest rate cut in 2025 on Wednesday. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury is also holding around five-month low. On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading at 104.25, up 0.11% on the day after hitting 104.40 mark in early moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears gains on securing Rs 59-cr order from Jaipur Discom

BSE SME Jay Ambe Supermarkets' cart brims with gains on listing day

Mangal Electrical drops after reporting weak Q1 numbers

NSE SME Galaxy Medicare's star dims on debut

Volumes spurt at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story