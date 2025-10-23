Sensex spurts 801 pts; FMCG shares advance for 2nd day; VIX jumps 5.39%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with major gains in early afternoon trade, supported by robust quarterly earnings and renewed optimism over festive season demand. Investor sentiment was further lifted by recent tax cuts and policy measures, fuelling expectations that corporate profits will strengthen in the second half of FY26.

The Nifty traded above 26,050 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 801.41 points or 0.95% to 85,227.75. The Nifty 50 index jumped 219.45 points or 0.85% to 26,088.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,048 shares rose and 1,992 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged. Indian Economy: The infrastructure output in India rose 3% from the previous year in September of 2025, slowing from the upwardly revised 6.5% increase in August, which was the sharpest pace of growth in over one year. Production fell for coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, as the US continued to pressure India to halt the intake of Russian crude energy commodities, which pressured domestic consumption and export demand for refineries and processers. In turn, electric power output also slowed. Still, construction inputs were more robust, with cement output holding loosely unchanged and steel production accelerating.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 5.39% to 11.91. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 26,163, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 26,088.50. The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 122.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 152.9 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.01% to 57,181.80. The index added 1.03% in the two consecutive trading session.

Varun Beverages (up 2.31%), Marico (up 1.79%), United Breweries (up 1.54%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.51%) and ITC (up 1.47%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.39%), Patanjali Foods (up 1.24%), Emami (up 1.06%), Dabur India (up 0.98%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.52%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.14% after the companys wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Eugia Pharma B.V., incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, named Eugia Pharma Chile SpA. Epack Prefab Technologies surged 17.95% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 104.2% to Rs 29.47 crore on 61.9% increase in net sales to Rs 433.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.