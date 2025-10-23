Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko Industries surged 12.08% to Rs 116.01, extending its winning streak to the fourth straight session.

The stock has rallied 20.45% in just four trading days after the company's board on Saturday, 18 October 2025, approved a 10-for-1 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue.

As per the proposal, each share of face value Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, and shareholders will receive one bonus share for every one share held.

Both the stock split and bonus issue are subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Thursday, 13 November 2025.