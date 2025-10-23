Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Sikko Industries surged 12.08% to Rs 116.01, extending its winning streak to the fourth straight session.

The stock has rallied 20.45% in just four trading days after the company's board on Saturday, 18 October 2025, approved a 10-for-1 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue.

As per the proposal, each share of face value Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, and shareholders will receive one bonus share for every one share held.

Both the stock split and bonus issue are subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Thursday, 13 November 2025.

Sikko Industries manufactures, trades & exports bio-agro chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, seeds, sprayers, packaging, machinery and FMCG products, etc.

On a standalone basis, net profit of Sikko Industries rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore while net sales rose 13.98% to Rs 18.10 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

