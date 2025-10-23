Sikko Industries jumps over 20% in four sessions on stock split, bonus issue plans

Sikko Industries surged 12.08% to Rs 116.01, extending its winning streak to the fourth straight session.The stock has rallied 20.45% in just four trading days after the company's board on Saturday, 18 October 2025, approved a 10-for-1 stock split and a 1:1 bonus issue.
As per the proposal, each share of face value Rs 10 will be split into ten equity shares of Re 1 each, and shareholders will receive one bonus share for every one share held.
Both the stock split and bonus issue are subject to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for Thursday, 13 November 2025.
Sikko Industries manufactures, trades & exports bio-agro chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, seeds, sprayers, packaging, machinery and FMCG products, etc.
On a standalone basis, net profit of Sikko Industries rose 24.57% to Rs 2.18 crore while net sales rose 13.98% to Rs 18.10 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app