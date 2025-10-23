Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Kalpataru Projects International said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,332 crore.

The company received two distinct orders: the first is in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector in the overseas market, and the second is for its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of nearly 25% YoY.

The order wins in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthen our T&D order book.

Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlights our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India. With a robust order book position, proven track record and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters." Kalpataru Projects International is a Leading Global Engineering and Construction Company, listed in India, with a diversified portfolio of projects across the world. The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.1% to Rs 213.62 crore on 34.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,171.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. The scrip was up 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1269.20 on the BSE.