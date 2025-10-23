Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalpataru Projects bags new orders worth Rs 2,332 crore

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Kalpataru Projects International said that the company, along with its international subsidiaries, has secured new orders worth approximately Rs 2,332 crore.

The company received two distinct orders: the first is in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) sector in the overseas market, and the second is for its Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said: We are pleased with the strong ordering momentum in our T&D and B&F businesses with cumulative order inflows till date in FY26 nearing Rs 15,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of nearly 25% YoY.

The order wins in the T&D business have solidified our leadership in the international T&D market and further strengthen our T&D order book.

Additionally, the new orders in our B&F business highlights our strong capabilities and expanding presence in the civil construction market in India.

With a robust order book position, proven track record and a promising tender pipeline, we have a good visibility of growth in the coming quarters."

Kalpataru Projects International is a Leading Global Engineering and Construction Company, listed in India, with a diversified portfolio of projects across the world.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 130.1% to Rs 213.62 crore on 34.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,171.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip was up 0.12% to currently trade at Rs 1269.20 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

