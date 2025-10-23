Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
FCS Software Solutions Ltd, EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2025.

Coastal Corporation Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 44.76 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9294 shares in the past one month.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd surged 19.34% to Rs 2.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd spiked 18.54% to Rs 241. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd jumped 14.96% to Rs 214.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92143 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd advanced 13.42% to Rs 61.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 93 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8734 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

