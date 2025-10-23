Aurobindo Pharma gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary in Chile

Aurobindo Pharma rose 1.14% to Rs 1,113.55 after the company's wholly owned step-down subsidiary, Eugia Pharma B.V., incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Chile, named Eugia Pharma Chile SpA.The newly formed entity aims to expand Aurobindo Pharmas pharmaceutical products business in Chile. The company stated that no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the incorporation.
The subsidiary has been incorporated with an initial share capital of CLP 1,000,000 (approximately USD 1,050), divided into 100 shares with a nominal value of CLP 10,000 each. Eugia Pharma B.V. has subscribed to 100% of the share capital in cash, thereby holding full ownership of the Chilean entity.
Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals, and related services.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite a 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
