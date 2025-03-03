Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that the company's power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured 'large' orders in India and abroad.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, it has secured an order to implement 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line segments associated with a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, the business also won a turnkey construction order for a 400kV transmission line, designed for the evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-based power plant in southern India.

In Saudi Arabia, it has secured an order for a 380 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS), which also includes associated reactors and the installation of hybrid GIS bays. In Abu Dhabi, the business has received an order to set up a new 220/33 kV grid station, along with related tasks.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

Delhi's battle air pollution: Fuel ban, smog guns and electric vehicles

Will cutting capital gains tax alone bring back FIIs to Indian equities?

ITR to UPI: Money changes in March that will impact you financially

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 300 pts to 72,900; Nifty at 22,040 amid broad-based sell-off

Ex-Sebi chief, 3 directors move Bombay HC to quash FIR; hearing on March 4

The stock rose 0.13% to Rs 3,168.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Maruti Suzuki total sales rise nearly 1% to 199,400 units in Feb'25

Sensex tumbles 332 pts; Nifty tanks below 22,050; broader mkt underperforms

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net long position

Coffee Day hits the roof as NCLAT sets aside insolvency order

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story