L&T's power transmission & distribution division bags 'large' order in India & Overseas

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that the company's power transmission & distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured 'large' orders in India and abroad.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, it has secured an order to implement 765 kV and 400 kV transmission line segments associated with a Renewable Energy Zone in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, the business also won a turnkey construction order for a 400kV transmission line, designed for the evacuation of power from a non-fossil fuel-based power plant in southern India.

In Saudi Arabia, it has secured an order for a 380 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS), which also includes associated reactors and the installation of hybrid GIS bays. In Abu Dhabi, the business has received an order to set up a new 220/33 kV grid station, along with related tasks.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Larsen & Toubro reported a 13.96% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,358.84 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 2,947.36 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.31% YoY to Rs 64,667.78 crore in Q3 FY25.

The stock rose 0.13% to Rs 3,168.90 on the BSE.

