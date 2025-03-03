NCC bags order worth Rs 219 crore from state Govt

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
NCC announced that it has received an order worth Rs 218.82 crore from the state government for a transportation project.

The contract, which comes under the company's transportation division, is set to be executed over 36 months.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 220.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.61% to Rs 5,344.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,260.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Shares of NCC declined 2.06% to Rs 171.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

