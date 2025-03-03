Solarium Green Energy rallies on bagging Rs 3-cr work order from BSF Jammu

Solarium Green Energy advanced 3% to Rs 259.50 after the company announced that it had received a work order worth Rs 3.09 crore from the Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu, dated 28 February 2025.

The scope of the project includes designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning a 25 KWp solar PV plant, along with an alternative lighting arrangement. The project also covers the construction of an RCC-framed structure for the control/battery room and CC pavement up to the control room for 10 Border Out Posts (BOPs) of 48 Bn (125 Bn), 51 Bn, 67 Bn, and 161 Bn BSF of SHQ Jammu under FTR HQ BSF Jammu, in accordance with site conditions. Additionally, the project includes five years of onsite maintenance and warranty.

The total value of the contract is Rs 3,09,35,413, and the facilities are expected to be completed within 12 months, starting 10 days after the letter of acceptance is received. The payment terms are in accordance with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) norms.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 01 March 2025.

Solarium Green Energy provides turnkey solar solutions, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, transmission systems, and operation & maintenance for residential, commercial, industrial, and government solar projects. The company has completed 11,195 residential, 172 commercial and industrial, and 17 government solar projects in the past three years. As of 31 March 2024, the company had 205 employees.

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit climbed 796% to Rs 15.59 crore on 79.6% surge in revenue from operations of Rs 177.40 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Solarium Green Energy listed on the bourses on 13 February 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 202, exhibiting a premium of 5.76% to the issue price.

As of 03 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 540 crore on the BSE.

