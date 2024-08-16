Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 39.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.73% to Rs 133.98 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 39.34% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 49.73% to Rs 133.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 89.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.133.9889.481.451.501.511.181.140.820.850.61

