SER Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 3100.00% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net Loss of SER Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3100.00% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4600.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.01 3100 0.470.01 4600 OPM %-59.38-600.00 --82.98-1500.00 - PBDT-0.19-0.05 -280 -0.37-0.12 -208 PBT-0.19-0.05 -280 -0.37-0.12 -208 NP-0.19-0.05 -280 -0.39-0.12 -225

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

