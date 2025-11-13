Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit declines 58.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.87% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India declined 58.90% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.87% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.122.8686.79101.401.352.391.202.150.902.19

