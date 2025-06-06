Serra Bonita (associate company of Advanta Brazil/ UPL) to sell all its assets for USD 125 million

Advanta Comcio de Sementes Ltda. (Advanta Brazil), a global seed company, part of UPL Group, announces that Serra Bonita Sementes S.A. (Serra Bonita), a Brazilian associate company in which Advanta holds a 33% stake, has entered into an agreement for the sale of all its assets for a total consideration of USD 125 million, subject to closing adjustments.

This strategic transaction reflects UPL's continued focus on optimizing its asset portfolio and unlocking value. The sale proceeds will be received by Serra Bonita and are expected to be fully disbursed to its shareholders in the next few months.. Until the completion of this process and the subsequent legal winding-up, Serra Bonita will continue to be considered an associate company of Advanta Brazil.