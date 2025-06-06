Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee saw good gains against the US dollar today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut interest rates by half a percent, continuing to witness good support around 86 threshold. RBI has slashed its key lending rate, or the repo rate, by 50 basis points to 5.5% amid softening inflation. Local stocks soared following this with the NIFTY50 index zooming up 1% to hit 25K mark. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra has noted today that with the moderation in trade deficit in Q4:2024-25, alongside strong services exports and remittance receipts, the current account deficit (CAD) for 2024-25 is expected to remain low. INR added 16 paise at 85.64 per US dollar. The dollar index is holding just under 99 mark with focus on US nonfarm jobs data due on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets rise on a weaker yen

Chinese benchmark ends marginally higher

Progressive Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

Nifty above 24,950; metal shares shine

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story