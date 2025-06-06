Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

with effect from 06 June 2025

Bank of India announced that Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been reduced to 8.35% w.e.f. 06 June 2025.

Today, RBI has revised the Repo Rate from 6.00% to 5.50% (decrease of 50 bps). The change in RBLR is as under:

Repo Rate revised from 6.00% to 5.50% (-50 bps)

Mark up remained unchanged at 2.85%

Effective RBLR revised from 8.85% to 8.35% (-50 bps)

