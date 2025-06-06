Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

Bank of India reduces Repo Based Lending Rate to 8.35%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

with effect from 06 June 2025

Bank of India announced that Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) has been reduced to 8.35% w.e.f. 06 June 2025.

Today, RBI has revised the Repo Rate from 6.00% to 5.50% (decrease of 50 bps). The change in RBLR is as under:

Repo Rate revised from 6.00% to 5.50% (-50 bps)
Mark up remained unchanged at 2.85%
Effective RBLR revised from 8.85% to 8.35% (-50 bps)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank reduces Repo Linked Lending rate to 8.35%

INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

Japanese markets rise on a weaker yen

Chinese benchmark ends marginally higher

Progressive Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story