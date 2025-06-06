Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank reduces Repo Linked Lending rate to 8.35%

Punjab National Bank reduces Repo Linked Lending rate to 8.35%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

with effect from 09 June 2025

Punjab National Bank announced that consequent upon decrease in Repo rate by RBI on 06 June 2025 Bank has revised Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.85% (including BSP of 20bps) to 8.35% (including BSP of 20bps) with effect from 09 June 2025.

Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) and Base Rate remain unchanged

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR rebounds as current account deficit expected to remain low

Japanese markets rise on a weaker yen

Chinese benchmark ends marginally higher

Progressive Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 4.68%, NIFTY jumps 1.02%

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story