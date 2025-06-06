Punjab National Bank reduces Repo Linked Lending rate to 8.35%

with effect from 09 June 2025

Punjab National Bank announced that consequent upon decrease in Repo rate by RBI on 06 June 2025 Bank has revised Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) from 8.85% (including BSP of 20bps) to 8.35% (including BSP of 20bps) with effect from 09 June 2025.

Marginal Cost of Lending Rate (MCLR) and Base Rate remain unchanged

