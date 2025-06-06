Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Tata Electronics

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Tata Electronics

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
For development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions

Bharat Electronics (BEL) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics towards the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions in line with the Government of India's vision for self-reliance. This MoU marks a significant step forward for BEL and Tata Electronics in jointly exploring end-to-end solutions to meet domestic requirements.

As part of the agreement, BEL and Tata Electronics will explore the opportunities to collaborate in the areas of Semiconductor Fabrication (Fab), Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), and design services solutions offered by Tata Electronics to meet the current and future requirements of BEL that include Microcontrollers (MCUs), Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), and other Processors. Both companies will also endeavour to develop optimum manufacturing solutions for BEL's products through knowledge sharing, best practices and other resources.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

